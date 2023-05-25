I am hoping clubs will carry on: Joseph stages one-man protest outside football association’s headquarters

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Popular sports enthusiast and a former president of the Lion Hill Football Club, Devon Joseph, said his decision to stage a recent one-man protest outside the offices and training facility of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), was fuelled by what he said is a wanton disregard for the body’s constitution, fans and clubs.

Joseph, on Tuesday, held placards and demonstrated outside the FA’s training and technical facility on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway as he protested a number of what he says are issues affecting the smooth running of the sport.

“Since last year when we had the election, nobody has seen or heard of the president since. We know he is sick but they have not made an official statement. Also, there are no committees and, according to the FIFA statutes, you must put certain committees in place and it is one year and those committees are not in place. We are also supposed to be having a congress and I think this month, we should have been having the second congress since the election and we haven’t called a congress yet. Also, the teams are still awaiting the second tranche of the Covid funds,” he said.

Devon Joseph holds placards outside the ABFA head office on Sir Sydney Walling Highway

The outspoken diehard football supporter who campaigned openly for the sitting president, Everton Gonsalves and his slate leading into the April 2022 elections, said he was not daunted by the fact that none of the body’s near 50 clubs joined him in protest.

“I was born alone and I came here to make a statement on my own and if anybody wants to join then that’s them, but this will not be the first or the last. My expectations really is that I’ll be the trendsetter and the clubs will pick up and carry on the fight to get what is really theirs,” Joseph said.

Gonsalves has been out of public view since the 2022 vote with reports that he has battling a prolonged illness. However, there has not been any official word from the FA’s secretariat.