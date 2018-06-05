Hurst says white march pointless, UPP irrelevant

June 5, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

Lionel “Max” Hurst (OBSERVER media photo)

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Lionel “Max” Hurst says the United Progressive Party’s upcoming ‘white march’ is a march for relevance.

The event is planned for Thursday and UPP officials have been attacking the government on a range of issues including scandals within the police force and the latest corruption allegations against MP Asot Michael.

Hurst spoke to our newsroom this morning (Tuesday) and says he does not envision that many will turn out, especially given that the party’s loss at the polls was only a few months ago.

 

But the UPP leader Harold Lovell says he believes that many people are dissatisfied with how the government has reacted to scandals.

He has criticized the reaction of the police and the Integrity Commission saying that the institutions that are supposed to investigate corruption are unresponsive.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Lionel “Max” Hurst.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.