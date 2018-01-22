Hurricanes boosted by Samuels for one-day campaign

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies batting star Marlon Samuels, along with the Trinidadian duo of Kevon Cooper and Akeal Hosein, have been again named in a 14-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad for the Regional Super50 starting month end. The trio, who were members of the Hurricanes campaign last year, will be part of a squad led again by Test batsman Kieran Powell, and which includes regulars like West Indies A one-day captain Jahmar Hamilton and former Windies wicketkeeper Devon Thomas.

Last season, Samuels played twice for Hurricanes, scoring 36 runs before taking up other playing commitments internationally, while Cooper gathered 42 runs and grabbed three wickets in three outings before bowing out injured. Hosein, a useful allrounder, took 12 wickets in eight matches with his leftarm spin and also scored 76 runs. Samuels, Powell, Hamilton and vice-captain Rahkeem Cornwall will leave the tournament early for West Indies duty, a release from the Leeward Islands Cricket Association said, and will be replaced by Shane Burton, Kofi James, Akeem Charles and Jaeel Clarke.

Hurricanes were good enough to reach the semi-finals of the last Regional Super50 before losing to eventual champions Barbados Pride. This year, they have been installed in Group B alongside Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, United States and English County Kent. The Regional Super50 will run from January 30 to February 24 in Antigua and Barbados. SQUAD – Keiran Powell (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall (vice captain), Keacy Carty, Montcin Hodge, Terance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Mervin Matthew, Sheno Berridge, Akeal Hosein, Marlon Samuels, Justin Athanaze, Kevon Cooper, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton.