Hurricane Power to host annual run and walk

The annual Hurricane Power 10k/5k Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, May 5th at 6:30am, starting at the YASCO Sports Complex.

This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest yet as a high number of participants are expected to compete in various classes. Sponsored by Cool and Smooth and Joma Caribbean, J Tittle Construction, Stonewall Reloaded, First Choice, and several other local businesses, the Hurricane Power 10k/5k Run promises to be a thrilling and exciting event for all involved.

This year’s event will feature a 2 2-kilometer class for young participants, as part of the body’s school project, in a new U13 category.

The registration fee for the event is set at $25 for adults, while those under 18 can register for just $15. The event aims to bring together professional runners and amateur runners alike, along with young aspiring athletes interested in distance events, all of whom will be able to participate in the 10k, 5k, or 2k run or walk.

The Hurricane Power 10k/5k/2k Run will start at 6:30am.