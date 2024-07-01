Hurricane Beryl threatens Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda on alert

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

As Hurricane Beryl intensifies to an unprecedented Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, authorities in Antigua and Barbuda are closely monitoring its path and urging residents to prepare for potential impacts.

While the twin-island nation is not currently under any watches or warnings, the proximity of this extremely dangerous hurricane has put local officials and citizens on high alert.

Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, has shattered records by becoming the earliest Category 4 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean and the only one of its strength observed in June.

With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the storm is rapidly approaching the Windward Islands, prompting hurricane warnings for several neighbouring countries including Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Tobago.

As of 5 PM AST, Hurricane Beryl was located 250 miles southeast of Barbados, moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall early Monday morning, bringing potentially catastrophic wind damage, a life-threatening storm surge of 6 to 9 feet, and heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches.

This marks a historic event for Barbados, as it will be the first hurricane of this strength to make landfall on the island in recent recorded history.

Although Antigua and Barbuda is not currently in Beryl’s direct projected path, emergency management officials are advising residents to stay informed and be prepared for any changes in the storm’s trajectory.

The island’s location in the Leeward Islands puts it in a position where this nation could potentially experience tropical storm conditions or dangerous swells in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has warned that Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it makes landfall in the Windward Islands.

The storm’s rapid intensification, gaining 55 mph in wind speed over 24 hours, has meteorologists concerned about its potential impact on the region.

As Beryl continues its west-northwestward movement, residents throughout the Lesser Antilles, including Antigua and Barbuda, are being advised to closely monitor the storm’s progress.

Additional watches or warnings may be issued in the coming hours as the hurricane’s path becomes clearer.

The unusual timing and strength of Hurricane Beryl serve as a stark reminder of the potential impacts of climate change on tropical weather patterns.

With the average date for the first Atlantic hurricane typically falling on August 11, Beryl’s early arrival and rapid intensification has caught many by surprise.

Authorities across the Caribbean are urging residents to complete their hurricane preparedness plans and to stay tuned to local weather services for the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Beryl’s path.