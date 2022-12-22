Hundreds receive Christmas love through Salvation Army food programme

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Christmas dinners, lots of house cleaning and gifts are just a few of the things this holiday season is known for, but one of the biggest is the season of giving.

That’s exactly what the Salvation Army emulated yesterday as they held their annual Christmas food hamper distribution programme.

Dozens of individuals smiled bright and were filled with Christmas cheer as they flocked to the regional organisation’s headquarters on Long Street on Wednesday and collected their food packages, just in time for Christmas Day.

Some of the funds from the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle drive were used to fund the initiative. Non-perishable food items donated by members of the public were also used.

A brief ceremony was held with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams as the special guest. His Excellency gave some words of love and encouragement to the recipients.

He said that while they will be on the receiving end this time around, they too in the near future can assist the churches in their various ventures.

“We must not just be prepared to hold out our hands and take things; we must also be prepared to give back. So, I am appealing to you to help the Salvation Army sometimes in their outreach programmes,” he said.

Sir Rodney admonished them to give their time to support the group, suggesting that some could volunteer for the last few days of the Christmas Kettle initiative.

He went on to thank the Salvation Army for their selfless work and urged the group to keep pushing on.

He thanked them for a job well done – and made a donation of his own towards the Christmas Kettle.

In total, 500 persons will be receiving a food package through the programme.