Hundreds of youths set to benefit from hospitality job fair

By Orville Williams

[email protected]

Hundreds of young people across Antigua and Barbuda could soon be gearing up to take on the upcoming winter tourism season, after a well-attended hospitality job fair organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association (ABHTA).

The event, which took place at the Multipurpose Centre yesterday, saw more than two dozen hotels and other tourism-related enterprises actively recruiting from what some considered a “decent talent pool”, comprising high school and college graduates, along with a sprinkling of older and more experienced adults.

The turnout certainly pleased officials, including Tourism Authority CEO Colin James, who stressed the importance of the job fair and initiatives like it for both the recruiting businesses and the budding young professionals.

“I’m very excited. The fact that we have 27 companies across Antigua and Barbuda here tells you that, so far, the job fair has been a success.

“The other metric that we looked at is, just about 600 people have registered to come through here…it presents all these prospective employees an opportunity to sit with companies, to have a chat [and] to really sell themselves, gearing up for this winter season.

“[The winter season] is going to be very strong and a lot of hotels are looking to expand, tour and excursion [companies] are looking to hire new people. So, I think having this job fair…pulls people to opportunities and matches them; I think that’s a great move.

“It helps the young people in their job searches…once they’re on their A game today, I have no doubt a lot of them will land opportunities that would really work well for them,” he told Observer.

The job fair was held yesterday in commemoration of World Tourism Day – celebrated each year on September 27 to raise awareness within the international community about the importance of tourism and its cultural, economic, political and social value.

Tourism brands including the Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort, Barbuda Cottages/Uncle Roddy’s Bar & Restaurant, Royalton Antigua, Escape at Nonsuch Bay and Goddard Catering Group offered a wide variety of jobs, including Front Desk, Food and Beverage and Housekeeping, as well as administrative roles and positions in accounting.

According to James, it was important for jobs outside of what many expect as part of the tourism sector to be on offer, to show the applicants that there are decent career opportunities available in the local industry.

“It’s not just as in time gone by [when there were only] low-entry jobs – maid, room cleaner or bellhop – there’s so many opportunities, from IT to finance to accounts [and] HR. Every hotel here has an HR practitioner almost at their table.

“So, there are so many avenues and opportunities for our people and I hope a lot of the young people who come through make the best of it and really come out of this with some success stories,” he said.

That was the recurring theme among many of the officials, particularly those with the ABHTA – the importance of youngsters participating in the job fair and the promise of them turning out to be part of the next generation of tourism stalwarts.

Cathy-Ann Joseph, who sits on the ABHTA’s Board of Directors, expressed delight in seeing the enthusiasm and potential in the applicants, explaining that the job fair is just as important for the hotels in securing the best talent as it is for the youngsters, many of whom are looking for their start in the industry.

This balance, she added, is made more important by the strong visitor arrival and stayover numbers expected for Antigua and Barbuda during the next couple of months.

“We’ve been receiving [word] from our members that they need staff. We’ve heard from the airlines that they are coming back heavy in the winter, [so] we expect to have lots of traffic here in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We [therefore] need to have the properties sufficiently staffed with trained ambassadors who can represent Antigua the way it should be; represent our brand in the right way.

“That’s what this job fair is seeking to do, it’s providing the platform for the seekers and those who have opportunities to offer to meet…and we are hopeful that at the end of the day, properties would have had the opportunity to shortlist a few people to fill those voids in their [operations],” she explained.

According to tourism insiders, incoming flights to Antigua are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this winter season and the cruise sector is also expected to see a massive boost, with the welcoming of Oasis Class vessels, starting in January.

This recruitment thrust is therefore expected to continue throughout the coming months, as tourism businesses are forced to scale up to meet demand.

For this reason, the businesses present at the job fair are encouraging persons to continue to apply for positions in their operations, regardless of their level of experience.

“I think inexperience is not bad, especially in the hotel industry. I’ve found that persons who have no experience – once they’re willing, they have a lot of initiative [and] they’re willing to work hard – they reach very far and they tend to stay longer in the job.

“At the last hospitality fair at the [ABHTI], we hired quite a number of young persons with no experience and they did fairly well, so I think experience is not a prerequisite for the hospitality industry.

“I, myself, at one time had no experience and someone gave me a chance, so on a personal level I have the experience as well,” said Kempton McCalmont, Assistant Manager at Hermitage Bay.

Those sentiments were echoed by Noelle Christian, the HR Manager at Hodges Bay Resort.

“We want you to have a little bit of experience, but mostly we look for attitude, because we can train you in the areas that we need you to train.

“You can train tasks and those things, but you can’t train someone to have a good attitude. So, once you have a good attitude, for us that’s major,” Christian said.

This year’s theme for World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Green Investments” – to highlight the need for more and better-targeted investments for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of the global celebration, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez joined his counterparts in Saudi Arabia for a two-day conference on boosting the local sector through partnerships and international collaboration.