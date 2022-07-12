Hundreds of people get work from cruise job fair

Close to 400 residents are expected to officially begin work with Royal Caribbean Cruises following last week’s successful job fair.

The venture saw an array of positions offered to nationals, ranging from desk attendants to engineers and medical personnel.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez told state media that all successful applicants must complete a medical examination before becoming officially employed.

He said 500 people had been invited for interviews, of whom 398 showed up and 368 were offered jobs on the spot.

“That means they will be hired once they pass the medical. Twenty-eight are attending the second level of interviews and one person was rejected due to the medical issues they were experiencing at the moment,” Fernandez explained.

Meanwhile, Italian firm MSC Cruises has also announced plans to host a job fair in September to provide more opportunities to Antiguans and Barbudans.

Fernandez indicated that the company is seeking scores of new employees to add to its team.

“They will be coming in the first or second week in September. Initially they are looking at 150 jobs and, depending on the calibre of persons employed, that could go up as high as 225,” he noted.