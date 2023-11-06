Humanitarian ABGMA awardees say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘inspired’

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

The philanthropic efforts of several individuals came under the spotlight at the Antigua and Barbuda Global Music Awards (ABGMA) on Saturday night.

The event which was held at the John E St Luce Centre highlighted the contributions of local, regional and international individuals and media houses.

Persons who greatly contributed to a particular field were recognised through the ABGMA Honorary Awards.

Pastor Kevin St Hill who was bestowed an Outstanding Leadership Award said he was grateful and inspired.

“I’m grateful, overwhelmed, humbled to have been noticed…[and] appreciated for the sacrifices made but I also feel inspired to do even more,” he told Observer.

In addition to giving his life to Christ, the Potters Moravian Church pastor considers his volunteer counselling work to be his biggest accomplishment.

“[I served] as a volunteer counsellor with drug addicts and homeless people with the Barbados Alliance to End homelessness which I translated in Antigua to ministry with regards to the youth intervention unit,” he said.

Pastor Kevin St Hill (right) (Photos by Samantha Simon) Dr Melesha Sinclair-Harris, also known as Lisa Grace Harris (right) Shira Tahir Nelson (left) Peetron Thomas (left)

In the future, Pastor St Hill intends to resume work with the youth intervention unit following a hiatus due to personal matters.

Well-known gospel singer, Dr Melesha Sinclair-Harris (also known as Lisa Grace Harris), said she felt “amazing and blessed” to receive the National Humanitarian Award.

“Just sitting there and hearing everything being read…it is amazing and it brought me to tears just to see that I would’ve accomplished so much,” she said.

Harris, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, added that she intends to continue doing philanthropic work through her music ministry, One Sound Entertainment.

Proprietor of Roti King and previous recipient of a humanitarian award from Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa, Shira Tahir Nelson, told Observer she was surprised to receive the award.

“I’m stunned. I’m surprised again because I didn’t know there were many people watching,” she stated.

Although Nelson has no specific future plans, she intends to continue helping the less fortunate, which she credits as her proudest accomplishment.

Apart from feeling excited and honoured, Peetron Thomas, a well-known newcomer to the calypso and soca arena, expressed gratitude for his National Humanitarian Award which he said was his proudest accomplishment to date.

His future plans involve entering next year’s Party Monarch competition with a song entitled ‘Work Fu Um’ and releasing a book under the same title this November.

“Work Fu Um is beyond a song that is going to be for soca next year, it’s also going to be an initiative for my non-profit, and it’s also a book,” he stated.

Other local 2023 ABGMA Honours Class awardees were HE Lady Sandra Williams and Dr Hose Humphreys in the Outstanding Leadership Award category; Dr Julien Kentish (National Humanitarian Award); and Judah Development Band, Linden ‘Straight Butters’ Spencer, Trevor ‘King Zacari’ King and George ‘Discyple’ Cousins in the Impact Award Category.

The Honors Class of ABGMA recognises persons who would’ve made great contributions in fields including media, music, politics, humanitarianism and social activism.

The ABGMA, formerly known as Antigua Barbuda Gospel Music & Media Awards, was established in 2015 by So Arise Music International, according to soarisemusic.com.