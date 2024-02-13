Human statue: ‘Missionary Mannequin’ spreads the gospel in Antigua

- Advertisement -

As a trained pantomimist, drama and street theatre performer, Judith DeVerteuil has spent the last 24 years using her talents to spread the gospel.

In what she said was her third visit to the twin island nation, numerous passers-by have taken photos and videos of the ‘Missionary Mannequin’—as she is known—throughout the city and at various other locations.

“This is my calling and ministry to go into all the world and preach the gospel as Matthew 24:14 states, but that scripture never gave the method on how it is to be done,” she told Observer AM yesterday.

DeVerteuil, a Trinbagonian educator, spoke in great length about her idea of standing stock-still, allowing persons to take pamphlets and other items which she places in her basket.

“What I am doing still lines up with scripture, so standing still when everyone else is moving, I am doing the opposite; I stand out. If I was moving, handing out tracts, then I would be just somebody else handing out tracts and everybody does that,” she explained.

Travelling around Latin American and the Caribbean, she has amassed a large following on TikTok—partly due to her granddaughters—with one of her videos amassing over 80,000 views.

Beside her missionary work, DeVerteuil said that she often gives back to charity, especially textbooks to underserved students in her home country.

“I started a bartering book programme in 2015 and people give me textbooks and I match the books for the parents.

“So, I have roughly 400 parents come to me every year to get textbooks and they return the books at the end of the year,” she said.

She pledged to continue using her unique talent for her personal mission until she departs the island on Thursday.