Human skeleton found at Cades Bay

A human skeleton was discovered earlier this week in the Cades Bay area, and the police say they have to await forensic testing to determine its identity and cause of death. A tourist, who was staying at South Coast Ocean apartment in Cades Bay discovered the remains of the deceased human being late Sunday afternoon while hiking in the area.

However, the matter was not reported to the police until late Monday evening. Police said that due to “poor lighting conditions, among other challenges, the police at Bolans and Johnson’s Point Police Stations were only able to get to the scene on Tuesday.” The Police Forensic team has since collected the remains and investigations are currently ongoing.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, said it was too early to make any pronouncement on the matter and that the police would need to await DNA confirmation. “Forensic will play a great part in our investigation, it is an ongoing investigation and we want to be certain and have the identification confirmed before we reveal any information into this matter,” Thomas said.

Sources close to the investigation told OBSERVER media a pair of slippers was discovered close to the body, however, Thomas said he did not wish to comment on that aspect of the investigation. “Bearing in mind we have several people who are still missing, we have to wait before we make any disclosures in this particular matter,” he added