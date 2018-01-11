Human skeleton found at Cades Bay

January 11, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

A human skeleton was discovered earlier this week in the Cades Bay area, and the police say they have to await forensic testing to determine its identity and cause of death. A tourist, who was staying at South Coast Ocean apartment in Cades Bay discovered the remains of the deceased human being late Sunday afternoon while hiking in the area.

However, the matter was not reported to the police until late Monday evening. Police said that due to “poor lighting conditions, among other challenges, the police at Bolans and Johnson’s Point Police Stations were only able to get to the scene on Tuesday.” The Police Forensic team has since collected the remains and investigations are currently ongoing.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, police public relations officer, said it was too early to make any pronouncement on the matter and that the police would need to await DNA confirmation. “Forensic will play a great part in our investigation, it is an ongoing investigation and we want to be certain and have the identification confirmed before we reveal any information into this matter,” Thomas said.

Sources close to the investigation told OBSERVER media a pair of slippers was discovered close to the body, however, Thomas said he did not wish to comment on that aspect of the investigation. “Bearing in mind we have several people who are still missing, we have to wait before we make any disclosures in this particular matter,” he added
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.