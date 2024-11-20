Human Resources Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda respond to recent concerns

- Advertisement -

The Human Resources Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB) acknowledge the recent public statements by Mr. Samuel James, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Free Trade Union (ABFTU), regarding the role of HR professionals in workplace disputes.

HRPAB values open dialogue and appreciates the opportunity to posit our perspective on these concerns.

HR professionals play a critical role in fostering equitable, productive, and legally compliant workplaces. We recognize the importance of ethical conduct and professional standards within the HR profession. While there may be instances where expectations are not met, we are committed to promoting the highest standards of practice.

To equip HR professionals for their roles, HRPAB provides ongoing professional development and ethical guidance. We actively develop programs to support and advance the profession. Building strong relationships with key stakeholders, including unions, employers, and employees, is essential.

Through open and honest communication, we aim to address concerns, resolve disputes, and promote a positive work environment.

HRPAB is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the HR profession and ensuring compliance with labor laws and ethical standards. We encourage HR professionals to act with integrity, promote fairness, uphold legal standards, and foster a positive workplace culture.

By working together, HRPAB and other stakeholders can elevate the HR profession in Antigua and Barbuda, contributing to the well-being of all workers and the success of organizations.

Interested in engaging with HRPAB?

We encourage all HR professionals in Antigua and Barbuda to get involved with our organization. Stay updated on upcoming events, connect with colleagues, and access valuable resources by contacting us at [email protected]. You can also reach us by phone at 779-8289 or 728-8990.

We look forward to connecting with you and continuing to advocate for a thriving HR community in Antigua and Barbuda.