Hughes closes out Striving For Excellence Summer Golf Series with victory at Cedar Valley

Having missed last weekend’s Paradiso Water Golf Tournament due to illness, young player Tyler Hughes returned with a bang to outclass his rivals and claim his maiden golf title by winning the AS Bryden & Sons Back to School 18-holes Junior Championships over the weekend.

Playing at the Cedar Valley Golf Club Hughes, who plays off a handicap of 17, shot a gross score of seven over par 77 to win the main prize.

His net score of 60 was two shots clear of the 62 shot by runner-up Kamarlie Thomas and four ahead of the 64 by third place finisher Marquise George.

Hughes, who attends the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), was elated with the win.

Tyler Hughes (centre) accepts his prize from representatives of AS Bryden & Sons following his triumph at the Cedar Valley Golf Course on Sunday Young Kamal Vaswami (centre) captured the 3-hole contest Marquise George (centre) finished third in the tournament

There were victories as well for Isaiah Forde and Kamal Vaswami.

Forde excelled in the A flight ahead of sisters Jenah and Jade Andrew and fourth place finisher Jaden Charles, while Vaswami took care of business in the 3-hole contest as he came home ahead of Kyion Joseph, Kyle Pringle and Jordan Sipio in second, third and fourth, respectively.

Apart from Bryden, the other sponsors for the championship included the proprietors of Eighteen Plus One Restaurant, Newman and Michelle Wynter.

The championship brought the curtains down on the Striving For Excellence Summer Golf Series.