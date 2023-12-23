Huge wins for Glanvilles, Seaview Farm and Belmont in ABFA Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Thursday was a day filled with goals as Glanvilles, Seaview Farm and Belmont FC pounded their respective rivals with massive wins in the ABFA Second Division.

A haul of goals was scored by Jahvier Joseph, while Joshua Blenman scored a brace as Belmont FC blasted JSC Progressors six-nil to hand them their third straight defeat.

In the other match played in Buckleys, Young Warriors were given a handful of five goals by Glanvilles FC as Randy Thomas scored a hat-trick.

He opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Uniq Carty scored in the 29th and Roshane Burton in the 56th.

But Thomas’ double strikes in the 67th and 73rd minutes gave him his first hat-trick of the season as the game ended five nil.

Golden Grove were ransacked by Sea View Farm at the ABFA Technical Center, as they were beaten four goals to one. Junior Carr put the victors ahead in the 22nd minute before Curt Francis’ goal in the 25th drew both sides level.

But Sea View Farm wasted no time to take back the lead as Azari Joseph scored in the 34th, Markland Wright in the 40th, and Chevorn Moore got the final goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

The match between Blackburn Palace and Urlings FC played to a one-all draw with Chesley Simon and Jahmiah Daniel scoring for their respective teams.