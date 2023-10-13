Huge victories for Trimmingham Trucking and BoE in Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Trimmingham Trucking Enterprise kept Sledge O’ Ballers winless in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League, emerging 76-55 winners when they met at the JSC Basketball Complex on Wednesday night.

Donte Trimmingham, for the second straight game, led his team’s scoring with 25 points.

He is now joint leading scorer with Lincoln Weekes with both players having each amassed 168 points thus far in the competition. Teammate T-Shawn Lewis added 14 points to help inflict pain on their hapless opponents although Coy Quinland, Tristan Jacobs and Adrian Constant had 12, 11 and 11 points respectively.

In the night’s opening encounter, BoE beat Police in a one-sided affair, winning 76-50.

Jesus Emmanuel continued his good form, leading from the front for the education team with 21 points. He was well supported by Bruce Whyte (11), Leon Lawrence (11), Kelvyn Pimental (10) and Errol Henry (10 points). Only Javon Simon (18) and Clint Spencer (12) offered any resistance for the law men.

Anjo Wholesale will play Police in the first game on Sunday evening, while Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, still searching for their first win, will play Callan Shooters. On Saturday evening, the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League will host an All Star Night where six events will be contested at the JSC Sports Complex. Admission will be $5.00.