Huge Portions of Cannabis Seized at Airport

Almost three-quarters of a million dollars worth of cannabis was seized at the V.C. Bird International Airport, during three separate joint narcotics operations between police and customs on Wednesday 22 March.

In one shipment, a total of 57 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis were discovered inside a cardboard box at the Customs Cargo Shed. The substance amount to fifty-seven pounds and has an estimated value of $342,000.

Meanwhile, two other shipments, one with a total of 31 vacuum-sealed packages and another with 15 vacuum-sealed packages were also found with cannabis at the said airport. They both amount to 31 pounds and 15 pounds respectively and carry a combined estimated value of $278,700.

A portion of Cannabis infused candies were also seized during the operations. The illegal substances were taken to the police station, as police continues their investigation.