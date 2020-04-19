Huge blaze breaks out in Point

By Machela Osagboro

Fire tore through properties on the corner of St George’s Street and Wapping Lane in Point this afternoon.I

Firefighter dousing the flames

Eyewitnesses say the blaze started shortly before 5pm.

Scores of residents could be seen in a video shared on Facebook converging on St John’s Street, taking videos and photos of the horrifying scenes.

Men, women and children were seen trying to get a glimpse, gathering closely together without wearing facemasks. Firefighters dispersed the crowd and ordered residents to return to their homes.

Residents of the Point community watch on from a safe distance as the fire blazed

“There are persons that came out but some were asked to go back because of what is actually happening and it is actually within curfew hours,” said an eyewitness.

Another man said firefighters arrived swiftly on the scene to tackle the blaze but that it took about 50 minutes to get it under control.

He said residents were terrified for the safety of those in their homes.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver confirmed that three buildings were consumed by the flames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.