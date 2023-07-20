How much did each political party receive for election campaign? Deadline for audited reports passes

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Six months after the January 18 general election, the deadline for political parties to submit audited campaign finance records has officially passed.

The Representation of the People Act 2001, Section 38, mandates that “Every political party shall keep an account book into which shall be recorded all monetary and other forms of contributions received … during an election; the name and address of any person or entity who contributes any money or other thing which exceeds twenty-five thousand dollars.”

The Act also mandates that every political party should have its accounts audited within six months after an election that it contested, and the Electoral Commission can impose a fine of up to $2,000 a day on any party or organisation that fails to comply.

Electoral Commission (ABEC) Chairman, John Jarvis, confirmed to Observer that the matter has been discussed at the executive level and, if deemed necessary, an announcement will be made.

While it is not yet known what details are contained in the reports, one could ask, what happens once the Electoral Commission receives the audited records from the various parties?

Well, according to ABEC, the financial records would be submitted to Parliament for review by the Commission, after which they will be made public.

January’s general election saw members of the two main parties, the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), spend vast amounts on political billboards, paraphernalia, and media advertisements, in addition to holding numerous political rallies and motorcades across Antigua.

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) also held several town hall meetings across various constituencies, as well as community fairs.