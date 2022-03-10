Hosting of mass-crowd Carnival events to be determined

The Minister responsible for Creative Industries Michael Browne presented a provisional plan to Cabinet concerning the holding of staple events associated with Carnival this week.

Cabinet is set to determine the likelihood of T-Shirt Mas, J’ouvert and Parade of Troupes. based on the plans and whether they need to be amended based on future consultations, as the Creative Industries Ministries works to prevent the possibility of a super-spreader event during Carnival celebrations.

Meanwhile, Cabinet says it spent a considerable amount of time discussing fete rules during this week’s meeting.

No fete shall have more than 5,000 patrons and proof of full vaccination is a requirement.

Additionally, each patron must demonstrate that they have received a negative Covid-19 test within three to four days before the day of the fete.