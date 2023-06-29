Hostage scenario enacted at airport to test safety responses 

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) is better placed to respond to an emergency at the VC Bird International Airport following a full-scale exercise to test its internal mechanisms and those of its support agencies.

The United Nations-established International Civil Aviation Organization makes clear that these exercises should be conducted at intervals not exceeding two years and shall “coordinate the response or participation of all existing agencies which, in the opinion of the appropriate authority, could be of assistance in responding to an emergency”.

ABAA and the National Office of Disaster Services were the main coordinating agencies in the exercise that involved the resources of a number of agencies to test the national emergency response mechanism in handling a scenario that created a hostage crisis situation on the compound of the airport.

The overall objective sought to assess the procedures and response mechanisms of the Airport Operation Centre and the country’s Emergency Operations Centre in not only minimising the effects of an emergency but protecting and saving lives.

“We live in an age where we can’t leave anything to chance and we are obliged to take all possible and potential threats to the safe aerodrome environment in which we operate with absolute seriousness,” noted Director of Safety and Security Avery Henry.

At various stages of the exercise, there was involvement from a number of key agencies whose resources would be called on should a real life emergency occur. These include the police and Defence Force, Fire Service, Emergency Medical Services, Red Cross, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and the National Office of Disaster Services.

Among the observers were the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority which is the regulating agency for all civil aviation safety and security matters.

“We now assess and review so that we can improve and ensure that our aerodrome is a safer place for the public, all travellers and employees,” Henry noted.

“I must say thanks to all the supporting agencies and the willing group of volunteers who helped to assimilate a scenario that brought us as close as possible to a real life situation,” he added.