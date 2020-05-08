Hospitality employees to receive second round of care packages today

Teams from the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) and the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) will be distributing another round of care package to hospitality sector employees today.

According to an ABHTA release, the care packages would not have been possible without the personal donation of Robert Barrett of Elite Island Resorts, the ABHTA Tourism Development Fund and the following contributing properties — Blue Waters Resort, Curtain Bluff, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hermitage Bay, Jumby Bay, Siboney Beach Club, Sugar Ridge, and the ABWU’s Welfare Fund.

“During this time of global crisis, we stand in support of our employees in the hospitality sector,” ABHTA chairman Vernon Jeffers said.

“Through the generous contributions of our partners, we are able to reach even more employees. This week’s distribution extends beyond our hotel partners with our members in the tours, excursions and retail sector also receiving the required support.”

General Secretary of the ABWU, David Massiah, said, “at the close of this week we would have distributed over 3,000 care packages to our members. We understand the importance of offering this level of support which can only end up alleviating fear and anxiety to so many persons during these challenging times.”

The ABHTA and the ABWU understand that long-term support will be needed for employees and are appealing to private sector partners to reach out to either organisation to offer support for the initiative.

Those who qualified for this round of distribution must have met the following criteria: employees whose employers are members of the ABHTA; employees who are currently laid off; and hospitality and tourism company employees who are members of the ABHTA.