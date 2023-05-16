Hospital to get new over-bed tables, thanks to Friends of Mount St John and RUBIS

- Advertisement -

Patients at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) will soon be much better served with their food and medicines, thanks to an order for new over-bed tables made possible through the Friends of Mount St John MSJMC with a supporting donation from RUBIS.

According to an SLBMC release, Raphaelene Jackson, Country Representative for RUBIS Antigua, said the company’s donation of EC$6,792 to the Friends of Mount St John MSJMC contributed significantly towards enabling a total order of 65 tables for the local hospital, which was formerly known as the Mount St John Medical Center.

Speaking at the recent cheque presentation, Ms Jackson said RUBIS was honoured to work with Friends of MSJMC, an organisation that has worked tirelessly over the years to support the hospital with its critical needs.

“This support benefits the people of Antigua and Barbuda in their most difficult times and we are pleased to play a part in that,” she stated.

Lawrence Blackman, Treasurer of the Friends of MSJMC, said the important work of supporting SLBMC would not be possible without community partners like RUBIS.

“We are delighted to partner with RUBIS once again in the service of our local hospital, the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. With their assistance, we have been able to order 65 over-bed tables, which will go a long way in facilitating the proper dispensation of food and medicines to patients at the institution.

“It is partners such as RUBIS, with their strong community outreach, who allow us to further our mission of providing tangible support and equipment to our local hospital,” he stated.