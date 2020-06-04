Hospital staff remain unpaid

Spread the love













Employees at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) are still awaiting salary payments due at the end of May.

This was confirmed by a hospital official, who said the facility gets paid through capitation – typically a system in which a hospital is paid a fixed amount per patient – and there just isn’t enough in the coffers to pay staff.

The official added that bosses are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

Last week, hospital workers were sent a warning that salaries would be delayed, but there was no definitive timeline set for payments.