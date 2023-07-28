Hospital set to receive new MRI machine

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Long waits to undergo MRI scans at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre are set to be reduced with the acquisition of an additional MRI machine next month.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst told media yesterday that the Cabinet had approved the purchase of the equipment which can help diagnose a range of things from joint injuries to cancer and stroke.

“The Cabinet was of the view based on the recommendations of the Minister of Health that an additional machine ought to be acquired,” he stated.

The cost of the machine will exceed EC$500,000, which is inclusive of the personnel required to service it, Hurst said.

“We believe that the cost will exceed a half a million EC dollars, and even more when you take into account that it will come with expertise that will have to fly into Antigua to ensure that the machine is configured correctly.

“So it will be about 500,000 EC dollars, and we think it will happen sometime within the month of August,” he said.

The hospital currently has just one MRI machine which frequently requires repairs and servicing, leading to a backlog of patients awaiting a scan.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff spoke of the warranty on the new machine and the training of personnel to use the complex equipment.

“The machines come with certain warranties. Also training must be carried out by the sellers or vendors to the buyer’s representatives, so there will be people there training our people in the operation of the machine,” Hurst said.

MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machines use a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to produce detailed images of organs and tissues inside the human body. Scans are painless and non-invasive and focus on specific areas of the body to diagnose a variety of problems.

These areas include the brain and spinal cord (eg tumors); the heart and blood vessels (eg inflammation or blockages in the blood vessels); internal organs (tumors and abnormalities in the kidneys, and liver for example).

Additionally, bones and joints ( eg joint abnormalities caused by traumatic or repetitive injuries, such as torn cartilage or ligaments); and the breasts (in addition to mammography to detect breast cancer).

To keep MRI machines working in peak condition and to prevent inappropriate diagnosis, maintenance is required. This includes software updates, and inspection of its complex components.

Common problems – according to Gilmore Health News – include power issues, poor image quality, and excessive vibrations.