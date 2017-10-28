Hospital restricts visit following outbreak of conjunctivitis

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 28, CMC – Health authorities have restricted visits to a ward at a hospital here following the outbreak of conjunctivitis at the facility.

The Ministry of Health said that visits to patients at one of the wards at the St. Philip District Hospital, will not be allowed until the situation is resolved.

It urged relatives of patients on Ward C2 to call the hospital to make arrangements for the delivery of clothes or other items. Additionally, the Ministry said it is urging visitors with relatives on other wards not to “wander on to other wards”.

They are also reminded to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands, before and after visits to the Hospital.

“All visitors should, however, follow instructions given by management and staff at the Hospital while on the premises,” the Ministry of Health said, noting that the hospital is taking steps to treat those patients who have been affected and to ensure that proper hygiene practices are followed by staff and patients.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is the thin transparent layer of tissue that lines the inner surface of the eyelid and covers the white part of the eye. Often called “pink eye,” conjunctivitis is a common eye disease, especially in children.

Several Caribbean countries have in recent months announced an outbreak of the disease.