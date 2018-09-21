Hospice to host major fundraising activity

The St. John Hospice is getting ready to once again host its annual Fun Run and Fun Walk – one of the key activities used to generate funds for the continued operation of the non-profit organisation.

The institution, located in the former Gwenneth O’Reilly Ward in the old Holberton Hospital compound, aims to provide quality health care for people who are terminally ill as well as those requiring respite care for a temporary period.

Founder of the organisation Agnes Meeker explained that it takes $550,000 annually to run the operations at the Hospice, with most of that going towards paying salaries for 12-16 employees.

A significant amount of that is generated from various fundraisers, local partners and two thrift shops- one located on the premises of the old hospital and the other on Bishopgate Street.

The institution is currently providing care for six terminally ill patients and one in respite care.

Meanwhile, the annual fund raiser, organised by former top Antiguan long distant runner Christine Simon, will be held on October 7, which will also be observed as World Hospice Day.

The activity will move off from the Hospice at 3:30 p.m., turn right unto Factory Road, left unto St Johnson Boulevard, left unto Old Parham Road, then proceed along Independence Avenue before ending where it started.

All interested persons are asked to register at the hospice or contact 562-8221 or 721-5948 for more information.