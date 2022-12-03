‘Horrific nightmare’: Family’s search for missing teen Shamar Harrigan heads into Day 20

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Unrelenting. That is how the family and friends of missing autistic teen Shamar Harrigan can be described as they enter day 20 without their loved one.

The Willikies teen was last seen on November 14 and searches for him so far have yielded no positive results, despite there being a $5,000 reward up for information leading to his whereabouts.

His sister Shauntelle Barton is hoping that the family’s faith is rewarded as they continue to encourage the nation to offer a helping hand.

Barton is advising persons not to be afraid to approach the boy.

“If they approach Shamar they don’t need to fear. Start a general conversation…they are more likely to keep him in the spot by the mention of food,” she advised.

She also suggested that persons who are hesitant about approaching a special needs individual should “trail him or call the police to get some assistance”.

Harrigan, 19, is said to be dark in complexion, 5 feet 3 inches tall, last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan slippers and carrying a light blue and pink backpack.

Meanwhile, government officials are currently mulling the idea of using tracking bracelets, once used to monitor persons with Covid, to help families keep track of the whereabouts of loved ones with special conditions. There have been previous instances of people with Alzheimer’s, for example, going missing without trace.

Barton welcomed the move saying that the family “will definitely consider [it] once he [Harrigan] comes home”.

She also encouraged residents to support the idea to “avoid going through this horrific nightmare”.

Anyone with information on Harrigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or the family at 716-9768.