Hoppers get off to good start in Grays Green league

June 7, 2018 Carlena Knight The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Source : Google.com

This year’s Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier League champions, Greenbay Hoppers, started their 2018 Grays Green League campaign on a high note as the champions picked up a victory on Tuesday night in Zone 2 at King George V Grounds.

Hoppers edged out All Saints United, 1-0, in the feature encounter with Kemor Elvin finding the back of the net for the victors.

Bendals FC and Royal Truth also got off to flying starts as both teams won their matches by a 1-0 margin.

Royal Truth, who played the first match-up of the triple-header, edged out Cedar Grove FC with Adrian Barron being the lone goal-scorer.

Bendal’s followed suit as Anjis Anthony struck home in the first half.

Twenty-four hours prior, Rangers dominated Tamo FC, 3-1, while Blackburn went under to Green City, 1-0, in Zone 1.

Kevin Lake, Jason Benjamin and Neil Brown all scored for Rangers while the lone goal for Tamo came from skipper, Tamo Allen.

Darren Stevens scored the winning goal for Green City.

The league, which was renamed the Anderson E. Carty Grays Green Football League,’ kicked off on Monday.  
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.