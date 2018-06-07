Hoppers get off to good start in Grays Green league

New Story

This year’s Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier League champions, Greenbay Hoppers, started their 2018 Grays Green League campaign on a high note as the champions picked up a victory on Tuesday night in Zone 2 at King George V Grounds.

Hoppers edged out All Saints United, 1-0, in the feature encounter with Kemor Elvin finding the back of the net for the victors.

Bendals FC and Royal Truth also got off to flying starts as both teams won their matches by a 1-0 margin.

Royal Truth, who played the first match-up of the triple-header, edged out Cedar Grove FC with Adrian Barron being the lone goal-scorer.

Bendal’s followed suit as Anjis Anthony struck home in the first half.

Twenty-four hours prior, Rangers dominated Tamo FC, 3-1, while Blackburn went under to Green City, 1-0, in Zone 1.

Kevin Lake, Jason Benjamin and Neil Brown all scored for Rangers while the lone goal for Tamo came from skipper, Tamo Allen.

Darren Stevens scored the winning goal for Green City.

The league, which was renamed the Anderson E. Carty Grays Green Football League,’ kicked off on Monday.