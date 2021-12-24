Honoured: Former national athletes placed on YASCO wall

Images of two former national athletes and administrators in Sir Lester Bird and Calvin Greenaway have been placed on the western wall of the country’s lone track and field facility, the YASCO Sports Complex.

Sir Lester, also a former prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda from 1994-2004, was a cricketer in his youth, playing for the Leeward Islands. But many would agree that his true prowess was in track and field as he was a long jump champion. He won a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1959 Pan American Games in Chicago while representing the British West Indies. He attended the University of Michigan, where he was All-American long jumper in 1960, graduating in 1962.

Greenaway, who died in 2018, was a former coach and administrator who also played his role as an athlete. He competed in the men’s 4 × 100 metres relay at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

Greenaway is also Antigua’s national record holder in pole vault. He jumped the record 380 in Newham, United Kingdom in June 1973.