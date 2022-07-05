Jamale Pringle and others donate to school graduates￼

- Advertisement -

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle has supported the Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) on many occasions over the course of 10 years – and this year was no exception.

When called upon to sponsor IBWSS valedictorian Zaira Apparicio and salutatorian Krystal Bougouneau for their 2022 graduation, Pringle said he did not hesitate.

The school expressed its deepest appreciation for his continuous support to the students and staff.

Gratitude was also extended to Colin James for his contribution to student Jordan Burnham who received the IBWSS Ambassador Award. Special thanks were also sent to Royalton Resorts, Fragrance Expressions and JCM Jewellers for their donations to the 2022 graduates.