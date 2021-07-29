27.5 C
Homeless woman in ICU after falling off building – police investigate

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the hospitalization of Cathia Pelle.

Pelle is currently being nursed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre, after she was found on the ground of the old Miami Supermarket where she stayed with her partner.

Mary John, an activist for the homeless told Observer that the woman suffered spinal injury and is believed to have fell off the two-storey structure.

Police Public Relations Officer, Frankie Thomas says the police are aware of the incident, noting that the woman is in critical condition.

Thomas told Observer that the latest report received by law enforcement is that her condition has worsened, describing it as “rather serious”.

The police are attempting to identify whether the incident was accidental or if there was any suspicious reason behind it.

Pelle and her partner Lincoln, who were part of an Observer documentary on homelessness in St John’s is fighting addiction with cocaine.

At the time of the filming, the couple managed to wean themselves off the drugs but recent information reaching our newsroom suggests that Cathia had relapsed.

