Homeless woman in ICU after falling off building – police investigate





The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation of a homeless woman.

Cathia Pelle is currently being nursed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre, after she was found on the ground by the old Miami Supermarket where she stayed with her partner.

Observer understands that the woman suffered spinal injuries after apparently falling off the two-storey structure.

Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, says the police are aware of the incident, noting that the woman is in critical condition.

Thomas told Observer that the latest report received by law enforcement is that her condition has worsened, describing it as “rather serious”.

The police are attempting to identify whether the incident was accidental or if there was any foul play behind it.

Pelle and her partner Lincoln, who were part of an Observer documentary on homelessness in St John’s, are fighting addiction with cocaine.

By the time of filming, the couple had managed to wean themselves off the drugs but recent information reaching Observer suggests that Pelle had relapsed.