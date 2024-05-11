Homeless man’s arson case adjourned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The court case involving a homeless man accused of arson has been delayed by several months.

Kenny Gage allegedly set fire to a wooden structure located at the junction of North and Popeshead streets on December 10, 2023.

Despite the swift response from the St John’s Fire Brigade at around 5:45 pm, the building was engulfed by the flames and was completely destroyed.

During this time, concerns were mounting among fire officials in Antigua and Barbuda regarding a spate of intentionally ignited fires in vacant structures across the nation.

These incidents appeared to coincide with reports of homeless individuals frequenting such deserted properties.

Subsequent investigations into the fire at Popeshead Street led to the apprehension and charging of Gage, who has no fixed address.

During his initial court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason, Gage was denied bail and remanded to prison due to the serious nature of the offence.

Magistrates lack the jurisdiction to grant bail in cases of this magnitude.

Gage appeared in court again on Thursday, where his committal hearing was adjourned until September 16.