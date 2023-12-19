Homeless man remanded to prison on arson charge

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A homeless man has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison following his initial appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on charges of committing arson.

Kenny Gage is accused of igniting a wooden structure at the intersection of North and Popeshead Street on December 10.

Despite the prompt response from the St John’s Fire Brigade around 5:45 pm, the building was destroyed in the blaze.

Concerns have been raised by fire officials in Antigua and Barbuda regarding a series of fires deliberately set in abandoned structures throughout the country.

These incidents coincide with reports of vagrants frequenting such abandoned properties.

Following an investigation into the cause of the fire at Popeshead Street, Gage, who has no fixed address, was apprehended and charged.

In a court appearance this morning before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason, Gage was remanded to prison due to the gravity of the offense, as magistrates do not have the authority to grant bail in such cases.

His committal hearing is scheduled for February 22.