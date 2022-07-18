Home organic Food Farm Summer School launched

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Young people are being given an opportunity this summer to get a first-hand approach to agriculture.

About 45 participants are already part of the Home Organic Food Farm Summer School which was officially launched yesterday at Clarke’s Hill.

The event, which is the brainchild of Bishop Charlesworth Browne and members of the Christian Ministries Center, targets children between 5-15, with a special place for adults who want to work with their children in agriculture.

“We started home organic food farm separately but then we recognised that this something our children need to embrace. The summer school presents an excellent opportunity for our children to catch the vision of actually being able to grow your own food no matter what space you have at home,” Bishop Browne told Observer.

Browne said he pitched the idea which was later picked up by a member of his ministry, bolstering the plan.

Plans to have the programme a ‘national cause’ is also being discussed according to Browne.

Meanwhile, former minister of agriculture and Leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Joanne Massiah, told this morning’s inaugural ceremony that it is critically important to introduce young people to agriculture.

“Agriculture is the bedrock of society and the bedrock of every society. We recognise that if we are fortunate, we interact with food three times a day, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It behooves all of us to play our part in ensuring that the nation, the communities, have a sustainable food security plan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith, the United Progressive Party candidate for All Saints West, said Covid-19 has brought the importance of food security to light.

“One thing I think Covid would have taught us as a country is the importance of food security. We can say it over and over. We saw through the pandemic the struggle to get food here, and the rising cost of food. Food security should be one of our top priorities as a country and the best way to achieve this is to start with our youths,” Smith said.

Participants will be exposed and introduced to small space gardening and its techniques, beekeeping and rabbitry, while learning how to preserve the environment.