Holy Trinity students graduate

January 30, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

The staff of the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda honoured their 2017 graduates last Thursday in grand style at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

According to a government statement, 28 students, consisting of 13 females and 15 males, proudly walked down the aisle as they graced the audience and well-wishers with smiles and laughter.

In the aftermath of all the destruction and setbacks caused by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, the principal and staff of the Holy Trinity Primary School, with the assistance of officials from the Ministry of Education, rose to the occasion to ensure that the students had a graduation like no other.

Present at the graduation were Michael Browne, minister of education, Arthur Nibbs, member of parliament for Barbuda, Clare Browne, director of education and other officials.

Charlene Harris, principal of the Holy Trinity School said that she was pleased with the hard work and dedication of the students and she expects nothing but the best from them going forward.

Ezekiel Francois, past student, delivered the charge to students, urging them never to give up and surround themselves with other students who will motivate them to do better.
