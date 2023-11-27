Holy Trinity School in Barbuda celebrates a century of academic excellence

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Holy Trinity School celebrated its 100th anniversary of educating young Barbudans on Friday, under the theme “A Century of Excellence: Moving Forward to a Future of Endless Possibilities”.

In attendance at the ceremony to mark this momentous occasion was Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Minister of Education Daryl Matthew, Director of Education Clare Browne, Youth Ambassador for Barbud, Ezekiel Francois as well as past and current principals, students and staff at Holy Trinity and Sir McChesney George Secondary schools.

During his address, Sir Rodney spoke of the illustrious achievements of which the learning institution can boast during the past 100 years.

“This institution was the first and the sole public primary school on Barbuda and has been a cradle of knowledge, shaping generations of individuals who have gone on make substantial contributions, both locally and globally,” Sir Rodney said.

“From politicians to scientists to medical practitioners, to entrepreneurs, fisherfolk, educators and creatives, the alumni of the Holy Trinity School have left an indelible mark on the nation of Antigua and Barbuda,” he remarked.

Youth MP for Barbuda, Ezekiel Francois said that Barbudans have a lot to be proud of and pledged that the school will one day have a Prime Minister to call upon among its ranks of alumni.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Daryl Matthew spoke of the resilience of Holy Trinity in achieving this unique milestone.

Specifically addressing the youth in attendance, he stated that they have the responsibility to make their own “footprints in the sand” and to show the world what the students and future alumni of the Holy Trinity can do.

Also speaking during the ceremony was the Member of Parliament for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, who said that this anniversary celebration was a reflection of the work done by staff and teachers at the school to prepare young people for the world, and encouraged past students of the institution to continue to support youth in their development.

“The greatest lesson that I have learnt from university over 30 years ago was from my philosophy teacher who taught us how to think about thinking.

“Life’s journey will never be easy, but it will always be up to us as individuals to apply sensitivity and pragmatism to move ahead,” MP Walker said.