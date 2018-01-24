Holy Trinity Primary receives tablets

Students from the Barbuda Holy Trinity Primary School hold newly received tablets from the Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society (ABPS)

The Barbuda Holy Trinity Primary School yesterday received 50 tablets from the Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society (ABPS). Charlene Harris, principal of the Holy Trinity School, said during the handing over ceremony that the tablets will assist with the school’s Lexia programme, an agenda, which the school has initiated to improve literacy among students.

She added that the tablets will be used by students from kindergarten to Grade six. Harris also disclosed that 20 tablets, donated by ABPS to the school in 2016, were destroyed along with computers during Hurricane Irma. The principal said that she did not want the students to stop the reading programme.

The ABPS reached out to the school after Hurricane Irma struck Barbuda and found out that additional tablets were desired to replace those that were destroyed. The ABPS, a New York based organisation, was started in 1934 by Antiguans and Barbudans living abroad with the aim of serving as a link between fellow nationals at home and in the Diaspora, as well as providing assistance to them.

“I am grateful for the passion and dedication of our donors and dedicated ABPS members who made it possible for the tablets to be replaced,” expressed President of the ABPS, Mona Wyre-Manigo.

