Holder hails Lewis, Joseph after stand-out Oval displays

LONDON (CMC) – Captain Jason Holder has praised career-best performances from rookies Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph, despite his side’s defeat in the fourth One-Day International against England on Wednesday.

Defending an impressive 357 at the Oval, the Windies slumped to a six-run loss under Duckworth/Lewis after rain ended the contest prematurely with England on 258 for five in the 36th over.

However, Lewis shone with a brilliant 176 – the fourth highest score by a West Indies batsman in ODIs to propel the tourists to their fourth-highest total in the format and the highest total ever against England.

“It was an outstanding innings from Evin. He really set the tone for us up front,” Holder said afterwards.

“He was able to keep the momentum up throughout the innings. He batted really deep and it’s just unfortunate we lost him at that stage. Credit must go to him for an outstanding innings.”

With the Windies stumbling at 33 for three in the seventh over, Lewis produced a responsible knock with 17 fours and seven sixes off 130 balls to hold the innings together.

Significantly, he put on 117 for the fourth wicket with Jason Mohammad (46) before adding a record 168 for the fifth wicket with Holder who stroked a career-best 77.

Joseph then produced a fine spell of five for 56 to help limit England to 181 for five in the 28th over at one stage, after they cruised at 126 without loss in the 18th over.

At 20, Joseph became the youngest ever West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs and Holder said the fast bowler had been superb in helping to pull the Caribbean side back into the game.

“We’ve always known the potential of Alzarri. He’s a young exciting fast bowler and he bowled well today and got us back in the game after a pretty even start,” Holder noted.

“I thought the power-play went reasonably well even though we didn’t get wickets. He came in in the middle overs and really made the impact that we needed.

West Indies trail 3-0 in the five-match series which wraps up Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.