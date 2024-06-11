Hit and run case dismissed against Jolly Harbour woman

- Advertisement -

The case against a Jolly Harbour motorist accused of hitting a tourist leaving him with life-changing injuries has been dismissed.

Katja Geisler was said to have struck William Nouy, from Guadeloupe, before driving away on June 5 2022, leaving him with extensive injuries to his brain.

According to reports, Nouy, who was visiting Antigua to take part in the Antigua and Barbuda Annual Sports Fishing Tournament, was walking to an apartment and was hit from behind, leaving him on the side of the road.

He was apparently struck just before 11pm by a black car in the vicinity of Falmouth Harbour Marina.

His injuries were initially thought to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre to receive urgent medical treatment, but his condition reportedly deteriorated and at one point he was said to be in a coma.

He was airlifted back to his home country days later before subsequently being flown to Paris for further treatment where he slowly regained the ability to walk, eat unaided and speak with family and friends.

Lawrence Daniels, Geisler’s legal counsel, told Observer, “It has been two years and the police have still not produced a file in relation to the case.

“The victim left Antigua and never returned. My client has been in abeyance and so the court dismissed the case upon application,” he added.