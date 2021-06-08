History made for Antigua and Barbuda as the twin island nation signs bilateral agreement with Russia.

Spread the love













The brief signing ceremony took place a little over an hour ago via zoom with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov signing the document – further developing the level of cooperation between both countries in trade, economy, culture, education, sports, healthcare, science and technology and the prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, among others.

It is PM Browne’s belief that with the ‘execution of this treaty it will further strengthen both country’s relationship’.

Through the use of his translator Minister Lavrov recommitted to Russia’s focus, in helping Antigua and Barbuda in several sectors.

In 2019, both governments officially signed an agreement to adopt visa-free access for their citizens for up to 90 days. The visa waiver signed between the Russian Federation and Antigua & Barbuda officially came into force in October 2019.

In addition to that, Russia has for several years offered training and educational scholarships to Antiguans and Barbudans.