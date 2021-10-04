30.1 C
St John's
Monday, 04 October, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresHistory
The Big Scores

History

0
92

1895 — Horace Rawlins wins the first US Open. Rawlins beats Willie Dunn with 36-hole total of 173 at the Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I.

1922 — Writer Grantland Rice does the announcing as the New York Giants-New York Yankees Baseball World Series is broadcast for the first time over radio (WJZ & WGY)

1987 — The NFL continues the regular-season schedule with replacement players while the players’ association strikes. Average attendance is 16,947, down from 57,205 the first week and 59,824 the second week.

1996 — Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi breaks record for fastest hundred in one-day cricket history; in first ODI innings, Afridi savages Sri Lanka for 102 in KCA Centenary Tournament match in Nairobi; reaches 100 in 37 balls

2012 — The NHL cancels the first two weeks of the regular season, the second time games had been lost because of a lockout in seven years.

2018 — Tom Brady reaches 500 touchdown passes for his unparalleled career, and the New England Patriots put together their second straight win after a mediocre start to the season, beating Indianapolis, 38-24.

Previous article‘You can’t beat experience’ – Pollard confident veteran players will make big difference at World Cup
Next articleAntiguan cricketer hopes to become staple in Leeward Islands squad
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

16 + 10 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Death stalks the land

Heaven help us

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021