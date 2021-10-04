1895 — Horace Rawlins wins the first US Open. Rawlins beats Willie Dunn with 36-hole total of 173 at the Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I.

1922 — Writer Grantland Rice does the announcing as the New York Giants-New York Yankees Baseball World Series is broadcast for the first time over radio (WJZ & WGY)

1987 — The NFL continues the regular-season schedule with replacement players while the players’ association strikes. Average attendance is 16,947, down from 57,205 the first week and 59,824 the second week.

1996 — Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi breaks record for fastest hundred in one-day cricket history; in first ODI innings, Afridi savages Sri Lanka for 102 in KCA Centenary Tournament match in Nairobi; reaches 100 in 37 balls

2012 — The NHL cancels the first two weeks of the regular season, the second time games had been lost because of a lockout in seven years.

2018 — Tom Brady reaches 500 touchdown passes for his unparalleled career, and the New England Patriots put together their second straight win after a mediocre start to the season, beating Indianapolis, 38-24.