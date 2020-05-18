Historic vessel donated to AYC

May 18, 2020

Transatlantic rowing hero 73-year-old  Graham Walters (second from left with Yacht Club Commodore Franklin Braithwaite, GOH to the right) attends an informal dedication ceremony Friday at the Antigua Yacht Club.  Mr Walters has donated the vessel, the George Geary (sitting at the dock) on which he rowed across the Atlantic and into history, to the club, where it will be on display as an example and inspiration to the  young and old alike. (Photo by Ed Gifford)