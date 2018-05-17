Historic public launch of Annual Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Report

The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Committee made history on Tuesday evening when, for the first time, the annual Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Report was officially launched publicly.

Senator Maureen Hyman accepted a copy of the 2017 Report on behalf of the Minister of Legal Affairs, Public Safety and Labour, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin who was unable to attend the event, which was held at the Tradewinds Hotel.

The information was disseminated through a release from the Ministry of Public Safety and Labour in which it was stated that Senator Hyman also delivered brief remarks at the event in which she congratulated chairperson of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Committee, Stacey Gregg-Paige, Committee Members and members of the Education and Cases Task Forces for a job well done in 2017.

She also commended the team for making the report public. “This Report demonstrates the hard work and tenacity of the members of the Committee and associated Task Forces,” she said.

In offering words of encouragement to the Committee and Task Force members, Senator Hyman stressed that

while they may face challenges, they must continue to educate the public and fight for the rights of victims.

The 2017 Report outlines the aims and structure of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Committee and the two associated task forces in addition to the operations process, investigations, intelligence support and trends, and protection and prosecution. It also gives an overview of the activities of the Education Task Force and the Cases Task Force during the year under review.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)