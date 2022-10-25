Historic first reading of bill amending the Oath of Allegiance held in Parliament

- Advertisement -

The representative for Barbuda, MP Trevor Walker, presented a historic private member’s bill before Parliament on Monday to amend the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda to change the Oath of Allegiance.

The bill was drafted by Antiguans and Barbudans for Constitution Reform and Education (ABCRE).

Monday’s vote in parliament after the first reading was unanimous.

During the commentary phase, the Attorney General, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, said he would conduct some research to ensure that the bill’s presentation was not premature. Barring that, he pledged support for the bill.

This constitutional change is not unique, as other countries within the British Commonwealth, including Jamaica, have changed their Oaths of Allegiance, committing the oath to the people, and not to the British Monarchy.

“This bill will proceed to a second reading, and if passed with the required majority, it will be our first ever legislation to amend the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda,” remarked Beverly George, co-host of Constitution Corner, and member of ABCRE.

The Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt, commended MP Walker for being the first parliamentary member to present a private member’s bill that made it past the first reading.

A private member’s bill is a parliamentary device used in most jurisdictions under the Westminster system, where a bill is introduced into parliament by a representative who is not acting on behalf of the Cabinet.

Ralph Bowen, president of ABCRE, was in attendance to witness this historic event.

“Thanks to MP Walker, and all of the parliamentary representatives who voted in support of this bill. It was a unifying vote for Antigua and Barbuda,” he said.

“ABCRE will continue to work with the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda to create a constitution that reflects the values of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”