On the eve of the opening of the 2018 season of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), history will be made as the association hosts the first ever Under 18 Female 3×3 Qualifiers.

The event will take place on Saturday at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 p.m.

Sixteen players broken down into four teams will be in action that evening in the knockout competition.

The winners of this tournament will join the newly crowned male team of Lincoln Weekes, Sheldon Gomes Jr., Judah Ferris and Ahmani Browne to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles 3×3 tournament scheduled for St. Maarten in May. They will try to better the mark set by the bronze medal team of 2017.

A female contingent last represented the nation at Under-16 Caribbean Basketball Championships held in Guyana in 2016, where they finished fourth.

This will, however, be the first time a female team will represent the country in this event.