Hispanic man gets both jail time and fine for cocaine

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A national of the Dominican Republic has been fined and imprisoned for possession of 10.9 pounds of cocaine that was discovered onboard a fishing vessel last week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Elni Jose Bernarld along with 59-year-old Cleveland Telemaque were found on a 20-foot vessel called “Lenci 2” by officers who were hiding in bushes at the Willikies Wharf on Friday night.

The boat was apparently floating on the water without lights and when it docked, the police searched the vessel and instead of fish, they found a white powder-like substance.

Telemaque and Bernarld were both arrested and taken to the police station with the questionable substance.

The authorities discovered the substance to be the illegal drug valued at $173,047.

They were both charged with possession and possession with intent to transfer the drugs when they appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Telemaque pleaded not guilty and was freed, but Bernarld admitted guilt and was sentenced by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel to six months’ imprisonment.

He was also fined $58,000 which he has to pay in four months or he could spend 18 more months behind bars.

Meanwhile, in a separate joint exercise executed on the same day, officers from the Narcotics Department, supported by members of the Customs Task Force, found a dark-blue barrel with multiple vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana at the Deep Water Harbour.

They found 56 packages each of which weighed one pound and carried an estimated value of $336,000.

That matter is still under investigation.