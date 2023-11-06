Hiking group marks 14th anniversary with coast to coast walk

- Advertisement -

The 5am Hike Club celebrated its 14th anniversary recently with a series of activities.

Events began with a church service at the Swetes Wesleyan Church on October 29.

November 1 saw a 19-mile coast to coast walk from Half Moon Bay to Hawksbill Bay, Five Islands. And on November 5, members enjoyed a short hike along the Orange Valley trail and back to Ffryes Beach for an anniversary breakfast.

Hikers walked from Half Moon Bay to Hawksbill Bay (Photo contributed)

The club is currently recruiting new members, along with carrying out its annual reregistration. Call McCoy at 464-7820 for more information.