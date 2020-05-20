Hikers warned against removing flag markers

Hikers who use trails at historic Wallings Reservoir have been informed that they are putting themselves and others at risk when they remove flags placed to mark the route.

Executive Director of the Wallings Nature Reserve Refica Attwood told Observer the flags are strategically placed for emergency purposes and when they are removed or destroyed it could put people’s lives in danger.

Attwood said that the Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase in residents hiking as a form of exercise.

She also explained that a number of people have been using the facilities at Wallings without first informing the team who are always on hand to provide assistance in the case of an emergency.

She added that a recent accident in which a local had a foot injury could have been handled better if the nature reserve team had prior knowledge that a team of hikers were on a particular trail.