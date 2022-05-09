Hikers gear up for 11th Walk for the Cure

- Advertisement -

Scores of intrepid residents recently took part in a hike through Wallings Nature Reserve. It was held as part of the build-up to the 11th edition of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure taking place later this year.

Natasha Charles, one of the organisers, said the idea of staging pre-events arose last year amid Covid restrictions in a bid to maintain interest in the main fundraiser.

Participants enjoyed soaking up the scenery of Wallings Nature Reserve (Photos contributed)

“We are so happy that with the apparent waning of Covid things will return to normal, so that we will once again be able to host our Walk for the Cure as usual,” she said.

“We will be hosting a number of events which, in addition to being fundraisers, will also help to create interest for the main event which is the Walk for the Cure to be held in early October.”

Walk for the Cure is the region’s largest cancer fundraiser. Funds generated help buy and maintain equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, along with offering support to patients and families, and raising awareness of cancer through educational campaigns.